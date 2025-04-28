Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 5 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 28, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars. It's the crucial Game 5, and both teams have won two games each, so the series is tied. This game will give one team a huge advantage, and they will need to win just one of the other two games in this series to advance in the playoffs.

The Avs are dealing with a few injuries heading into tonight's contest. Defenseman Sean Behrens remains out, and defenseman Tucker Poolman is still on Injured Reserve. As for other updates, center Ross Colton is day-to-day.

With that in mind, this should be their projected lineup tonight at 9:30 pm ET. Keep in mind that it is subject to change ahead of puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Artturi Lehkonen - C Nathan MacKinnon - RW Martin Necas LW Gabriel Landeskog - C Brock Nelson - RW Valeri Nichushkin LW Jonathan Drouin - C Charlie Coyle - RW Joel Kiviranta LW Parker Kelly - C Jack Drury - RW Logan O'Connor

Defensive Pairs:

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski

Goalies:

Mackenzie Blackwood Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay Lines:

Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Penalty Kill Units:

Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson

Colorado tied the series at home with a 4-0 shutout win. They are 1-1 in road games this series, and this will be their final visit to Dallas during this Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Odds for tonight's Avalanche game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Colorado Avalanche are favored to win Game 5 tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

Colorado is -137 to win outright.

The Stars are +111 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Colorado -1, which is +180.

The Stars are -175 to cover.

The total is 7.5 goals.

The over is +250, and the under is -400.

No matter what happens tonight, Colorado will return home for at least one more game. Game 6 will be Thursday, May 1, at a time to be announced later.

The Colorado Avalanche are favored to win tonight

If it's necessary, Game 7 would be in Colorado on May 3, again at a time to be determined.

