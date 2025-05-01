Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

On Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche will look to defend home ice and stave off elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars, who have a 3-2 first-round series lead.
After stealing Game 1 (April 19) on the road, the Avalanche lost an overtime thriller in Game 2 (April 21), before dropping Game 3 (April 23) at home. While the team won at home in Game 4 (Monday) to tie things up 2-2, it came up short in Dallas in Game 5 (Wednesday).
With a chance to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 on Saturday, the stakes couldn't be higher for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup champions.
Heading into Thursday's clash, Colorado will be without Ross Colton, who is unlikely to return in the first round after exiting Game 1 with a lower-body injury.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
- Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
- Jonathan Drouin - Charlie Coyle - Joel Kiviranta
- Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defense
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson
- Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay
- Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson
Penalty kill
- Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson
Odds for Avalanche-Stars Game 6 as Colorado looks to avoid elimination
Heading into Thursday's game, bettors are backing Colorado even though the team has its back against the wall.
This season, the Avalanche have a 26-12-3 record at home, while the Stars are 22-16-3 record on the road.
On FanDuel, Colorado is a -192 favorite while Dallas is a +158 underdog. On DraftKings, the Avs are -185 favorites and the Stars are +154 underdogs.
It would take a $185 bet on Colorado to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Dallas would win $154.
