Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

On Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche will look to defend home ice and stave off elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars, who have a 3-2 first-round series lead.

Ad

After stealing Game 1 (April 19) on the road, the Avalanche lost an overtime thriller in Game 2 (April 21), before dropping Game 3 (April 23) at home. While the team won at home in Game 4 (Monday) to tie things up 2-2, it came up short in Dallas in Game 5 (Wednesday).

With a chance to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 on Saturday, the stakes couldn't be higher for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup champions.

Heading into Thursday's clash, Colorado will be without Ross Colton, who is unlikely to return in the first round after exiting Game 1 with a lower-body injury.

Ad

Trending

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin Jonathan Drouin - Charlie Coyle - Joel Kiviranta Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Ad

Penalty kill

Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson

Odds for Avalanche-Stars Game 6 as Colorado looks to avoid elimination

Heading into Thursday's game, bettors are backing Colorado even though the team has its back against the wall.

This season, the Avalanche have a 26-12-3 record at home, while the Stars are 22-16-3 record on the road.

Ad

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -192 favorite while Dallas is a +158 underdog. On DraftKings, the Avs are -185 favorites and the Stars are +154 underdogs.

It would take a $185 bet on Colorado to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Dallas would win $154.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama