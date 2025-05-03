Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 7 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 3, 2025

The two most exciting words in all of sports: Game 7! The Colorado Avalanche will collide with the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated Game 7 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. The two teams have gone back and forth trading blows throughout this series, with Colorado stealing one on the road early, and Dallas returning the favor.

Now, following the return of Gabriel Landeskog in Game 3, Colorado has forced a Game 7 after winning Game 6 at home on Thursday.

The winner will then advance to face the winner of the Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues series in the second round en route to what could be a Western Conference Final appearance.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin Jonathan Drouin - Charlie Coyle - Joel Kiviranta Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Samuel Girard - Josh Manson Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Penalty Kill

Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar

Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson

Colorado Avalanche climb back up the Stanley Cup betting odds ladder ahead of Game 7 tonight

Heading into Game 7 on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche are sitting as a top-five team to go all the way and win the Stanley Cup.

While the team had previously been a top-five team when it came to Stanley Cup betting odds, they then fell in the standings earlier this week, falling to No. 7 alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now, ahead of Game 7 tonight, the team has climbed back into the top five, falling just below the reigning Western Conference champs, the Edmonton Oilers.

The latest FanDuel betting odds can be seen below:

Florida Panthers: +410

Carolina Hurricanes: +450

Edmonton Oilers: +500

Vegas Golden Knights: +700

Colorado Avalanche: +700

Toronto Maple Leafs: +950

Washington Capitals: +1100

Dallas Stars: +1200

Winnipeg Jets: +1600

St. Louis Blues: +3500

Following Game 7 tonight, the winner of this series will play the opening game of their second-round series against the winner of the Jets-Blues next week.

