Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 7 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 3, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 03, 2025 16:14 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Colorado Avalanche's lines for tonight's game against the Dallas Stars (Credits: IMAGN)

The two most exciting words in all of sports: Game 7! The Colorado Avalanche will collide with the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated Game 7 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. The two teams have gone back and forth trading blows throughout this series, with Colorado stealing one on the road early, and Dallas returning the favor.

Now, following the return of Gabriel Landeskog in Game 3, Colorado has forced a Game 7 after winning Game 6 at home on Thursday.

The winner will then advance to face the winner of the Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues series in the second round en route to what could be a Western Conference Final appearance.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
  2. Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
  3. Jonathan Drouin - Charlie Coyle - Joel Kiviranta
  4. Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defense

  1. Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  2. Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
  3. Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski

Goalies

  • Mackenzie Blackwood
  • Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

  1. Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
  2. Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Penalty Kill

  • Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
  • Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson

Colorado Avalanche climb back up the Stanley Cup betting odds ladder ahead of Game 7 tonight

Heading into Game 7 on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche are sitting as a top-five team to go all the way and win the Stanley Cup.

While the team had previously been a top-five team when it came to Stanley Cup betting odds, they then fell in the standings earlier this week, falling to No. 7 alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now, ahead of Game 7 tonight, the team has climbed back into the top five, falling just below the reigning Western Conference champs, the Edmonton Oilers.

The latest FanDuel betting odds can be seen below:

  • Florida Panthers: +410
  • Carolina Hurricanes: +450
  • Edmonton Oilers: +500
  • Vegas Golden Knights: +700
  • Colorado Avalanche: +700
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: +950
  • Washington Capitals: +1100
  • Dallas Stars: +1200
  • Winnipeg Jets: +1600
  • St. Louis Blues: +3500

Following Game 7 tonight, the winner of this series will play the opening game of their second-round series against the winner of the Jets-Blues next week.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

