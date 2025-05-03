Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 7 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 3, 2025

The two most exciting words in all of sports: Game 7! The Colorado Avalanche will collide with the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated Game 7 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. The two teams have gone back and forth trading blows throughout this series, with Colorado stealing one on the road early, and Dallas returning the favor.
Now, following the return of Gabriel Landeskog in Game 3, Colorado has forced a Game 7 after winning Game 6 at home on Thursday.
The winner will then advance to face the winner of the Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues series in the second round en route to what could be a Western Conference Final appearance.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
- Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
- Jonathan Drouin - Charlie Coyle - Joel Kiviranta
- Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defense
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
- Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay
- Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson
Penalty Kill
- Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche climb back up the Stanley Cup betting odds ladder ahead of Game 7 tonight
Heading into Game 7 on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche are sitting as a top-five team to go all the way and win the Stanley Cup.
While the team had previously been a top-five team when it came to Stanley Cup betting odds, they then fell in the standings earlier this week, falling to No. 7 alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Now, ahead of Game 7 tonight, the team has climbed back into the top five, falling just below the reigning Western Conference champs, the Edmonton Oilers.
The latest FanDuel betting odds can be seen below:
- Florida Panthers: +410
- Carolina Hurricanes: +450
- Edmonton Oilers: +500
- Vegas Golden Knights: +700
- Colorado Avalanche: +700
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +950
- Washington Capitals: +1100
- Dallas Stars: +1200
- Winnipeg Jets: +1600
- St. Louis Blues: +3500
Following Game 7 tonight, the winner of this series will play the opening game of their second-round series against the winner of the Jets-Blues next week.
