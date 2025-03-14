Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against Calgary Flames | March 14, 2025

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will look to get back in the win column when they face off with the Calgary Flames on the road. In their most recent outing, the Avalanche dropped to a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, snapping a six-game win streak that had seen the team go undefeated since late February.

Ad

On the flip side, Calgary is joining Colorado in heading into tonight's game after a loss. In the case of the Flames, the team is fresh off a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Currently, Colorado is sitting in third place in the Central Division, two points ahead of the fourth-place Wild, and five points behind the second-place Stars. Based on the current standings, Colorado will gain an automatic entry into the postseason so long as they're able to hold onto third place.

Ad

Trending

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines based on previous game and are subject to change

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas Jonathan Drouin - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin Joel Kiviranta - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Valeri Nichushkin, Brock Nelson, Martin Necas, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar Jonathan Drouin, Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard

Ad

Penalty Kill

Charlie Coyle, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Jack Drury, Logan O'Connor, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Odds for Avalanche-Flames & Colorado's upcoming schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Flames, Colorado is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite. On DraftKings, Colorado is a -225 favorite while Calgary is a +185 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Colorado is a -220 favorite while Calgary is a +180 underdog.

Ad

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $225 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Calgary as the underdogs could win $185.

Following tonight's game, Colorado will head back home to host the Dallas Stars on Sunday before hitting the road once more. On their upcoming road trip, the team will play the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, the Senators on Thursday, and the Habs next Saturday before returning home once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama