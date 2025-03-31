Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against the Calgary Flames | March 31, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche return to action to complete their four-game homestand on Monday against the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena. The Avalanche (45-26-3) fell 2-1 to St. Louis at home on Saturday, while the Flames (34-26-10) lost 3-2 in overtime in Edmonton on Saturday.

Colorado has gone 10-2-1 to jump into the top five of the league standings in March. However, with 93 points, they remain the third seed in the Central division behind Dallas (100 points) and Winnipeg (104 points), who continue to rack up wins. Meanwhile, Calgary (80 points) is fighting for its playoff life, sitting seven points back of the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) remains on LTIR, but has been practicing with the team in hopes of a return. Defenseman Josh Manson (upper body) also remains out of the lineup. Forward Joel Kiviranta (lower body) and defenseman Erik Johnson (lower body) are both day-to-day with injuries and it's uncertain when they will return to action.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Artturi Lehkonen - C Nathan MacKinnon - RW Jonathan Drouin

Line 2. LW Valeri Nichushkin - C Brock Nelson - RW Martin Necas

Line 3. LW Miles Wood - C Charlie Coyle - RW Ross Colton

Line 4. LW Parker Kelly - C Jack Drury - RW Logan O'Connor

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Devon Toews - RD Cale Makar

Pair 2. LD Ryan Lindgren - RD Sam Malinski

Pair 1. LD Samuel Girard - RD Keaton Middleton

Goalies:

Starter - MacKenzie Blackwood

Backup - Scott Wedgewood

Power Play:

First Unit - Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar

Second Unit - Artturi Lehkonen, Brock Nelson, Ross Colton, Charlie Coyle, Devon Toews

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Cale Makar

Second Unit - Charlie Coyle, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Odds for Avalanche vs. Flames and Colorado's upcoming schedule

The Avalanche are a heavy favorite to beat the Flames at home on Monday.

On Odds Shark, Colorado is a -250 home favorite, while Calgary is a +200 road underdog. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $250 bet on the Avs would bring in just $100, while a $100 wager on the Flames could win $200.

Colorado will head on the road for three straight, beginning on Wednesday night in Chicago against the Blackhawks and they will follow it up the next night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. The Avs will then finish the trip in St. Louis for a Saturday night showdown with the Blues.

