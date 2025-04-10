Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against Canucks | April 10, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Thursday. The Avs have clinched a playoff spot with 100 points and a 48-27-4 record this season. The Canucks have just been eliminated with 85 points and a 36-29-13 record.
Colorado is pretty banged up right now. Left wing Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Tucker Poolman remain on Injured Reserve. Defenseman Sean Behrens is out. The following are day-to-day:
- Martin Necas
- Samuel Girard
- Josh Manson
- Jonathan Drouin
- Ross Colton
With that in mind, here's what tonight's lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of the 9:00 pm EDT puck drop in Colorado:
Forwards:
- LW Artturi Lehkonen - C Nathan Mackinnon - RW Valeri Nichushkin
- LW Joel Kiviranta - C Brock Nelson - RW Logan O'Connor
- LW Miles Wood - C Charlie Coyle - RW Jimmy Vesey
- LW Parker Kelly - C Jack Drury - RW Chris Wagner
Defensive Pairs:
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski
- Keaton Middleton - Erik Johnson
Goaltenders:
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay Units:
- Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Brock Nelson, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Artturi Lehkonen, Jack Drury, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Sam Malinski
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Charlie Coyle, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Keaton Middleton
Colorado is at home for the final time in 2024-25 and is coming off a home shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Odds for tonight's Avalanche matchup and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Colorado Avalanche are favored to win the final home game of the year against the Vancouver Canucks. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:
- Colorado is -270 to win outright.
- The Canucks are +210 on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Colorado -1.5, which is +119.
- The Canucks are -137 to cover.
- The total is 5.5 goals.
- The over is -125, and the under is +105.
After Thursday's game, Colorado has just two games remaining on the schedule, and they're both on the road.
First, they'll travel to visit the Los Angeles Kings on Apr. 12 at 4:00 pm EDT. Then, they'll close out the season with a bout at the Anaheim Ducks on Apr. 13 at 10:00 pm EDT.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama