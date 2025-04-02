Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | Apr. 2, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:46 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Colorado Avalanche's projected lines for tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks (Image credit: Imagn)

The Colorado Avalanche will look to get back in the win column when they play the Chicago Blackhawks on the road on Wednesday. In their most recent outing, Colorado was handed a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames on Monday, marking their second straight loss after falling to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Despite a two-game losing streak, Colorado is 6-2-2 in their last 10 and currently in third place in the Central Division, five points ahead of the fourth-placed St. Louis Blues, who have gone 10-0-0 in their last 10. Given their standing in the Central Division, Colorado is on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Jonathan Drouin
  2. Valeri Nichushkin - Brock Nelson - Martin Necas
  3. Jimmy Vesey - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton
  4. Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defense

  1. Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  2. Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski
  3. Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson

Goalies

  1. Mackenzie Blackwood
  2. Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

  1. Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
  2. Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Penalty Kill

  1. Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
  2. Charlie Coyle, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Looking at the previous meetings between Blackhawks and Avalanche, as well as upcoming games on Colorado's schedule

Tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Avalanche will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between these two divisional rivals. Back in late October, the two sides faced off in Colorado, with the Blackhawks picking up a 5-2 win to secure an early lead in the regular season series.

Then, in early January, the two teams ran things back in Chicago, with the Blackhawks extending their regular season series lead to 2-0. In their most recent meeting in early March, Colorado was able to get some revenge, picking up a 3-0 shutout win at home. When the two sides collide on Wednesday, Colorado will have a chance to even things up before the end of the regular season.

Following tonight's game, the Avalanche will head to Columbus for a showdown against the Blue Jackets on Thursday before wrapping up their road trip with a divisional showdown against the Blues on Saturday.

