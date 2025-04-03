  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | April 3, 2025

Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | April 3, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 03, 2025 14:16 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | April 3, 2025 (Imagn)

The Colorado Avalanche return to action on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. A vital showdown between two playoff hopes will take place in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Colorado is 46-26-4 on the season and sits in the top three of their division. The Blue Jackets are 34-30-9, two points behind the last Eastern wild card.

Ad

Colorado has a few injuries to note today. Defensemen Josh Manson (upper body) and Sean Behrens are both out. Defenseman Tucker Pool (head) remains on injured reserve. Left wing Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day and is considered a game-time decision.

With that in mind, here's what the lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of puck drop tonight:

Forwards:

  1. Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Jonathan Drouin
  2. Valeri Nichushkin - Brock Nelson - Martin Necas
  3. Jimmy Vesey - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton
  4. Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Defensive Pairs:

  1. Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  2. Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski
  3. Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson

Goaltenders:

  1. Mackenzie Blackwood
  2. Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay Units:

  1. Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
  2. Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Penalty Kill Lines:

  1. Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
  2. Charlie Coyle, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Colorado remains on the road and is on a back-to-back after a thrilling but costly shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Playing two days in a row is hard enough, but it's more challenging after an overtime and shootout period.

Ad

Odds for tonight's Avalanche contest and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Colorado Avalanche are favored to get a road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:

  • Colorado is -192 on the moneyline.
  • The Blue Jackets are +153 to win outright.
  • The puck line is Colorado -1, which is +162.
  • The Blue Jackets are -154 to cover.
  • The total is 6.5 goals.
  • The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Ad

After Thursday's road matchup, Colorado has one more game in their penultimate three-game road trip. The Avs will visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 pm EDT.

The Avalanche are favored to win (Imagn)
The Avalanche are favored to win (Imagn)

Then, Colorado has two home games (against the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks) before a final two-game road trip to close the regular season.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी