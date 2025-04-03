Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | April 3, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche return to action on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. A vital showdown between two playoff hopes will take place in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Colorado is 46-26-4 on the season and sits in the top three of their division. The Blue Jackets are 34-30-9, two points behind the last Eastern wild card.

Colorado has a few injuries to note today. Defensemen Josh Manson (upper body) and Sean Behrens are both out. Defenseman Tucker Pool (head) remains on injured reserve. Left wing Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day and is considered a game-time decision.

With that in mind, here's what the lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of puck drop tonight:

Forwards:

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Jonathan Drouin Valeri Nichushkin - Brock Nelson - Martin Necas Jimmy Vesey - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defensive Pairs:

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson

Goaltenders:

Mackenzie Blackwood Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay Units:

Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Penalty Kill Lines:

Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Charlie Coyle, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Colorado remains on the road and is on a back-to-back after a thrilling but costly shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Playing two days in a row is hard enough, but it's more challenging after an overtime and shootout period.

Odds for tonight's Avalanche contest and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Colorado Avalanche are favored to get a road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:

Colorado is -192 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets are +153 to win outright.

The puck line is Colorado -1, which is +162.

The Blue Jackets are -154 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is -105, and the under is -115.

After Thursday's road matchup, Colorado has one more game in their penultimate three-game road trip. The Avs will visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 pm EDT.

The Avalanche are favored to win (Imagn)

Then, Colorado has two home games (against the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks) before a final two-game road trip to close the regular season.

