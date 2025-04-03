Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | April 3, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche return to action on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. A vital showdown between two playoff hopes will take place in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Colorado is 46-26-4 on the season and sits in the top three of their division. The Blue Jackets are 34-30-9, two points behind the last Eastern wild card.
Colorado has a few injuries to note today. Defensemen Josh Manson (upper body) and Sean Behrens are both out. Defenseman Tucker Pool (head) remains on injured reserve. Left wing Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day and is considered a game-time decision.
With that in mind, here's what the lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of puck drop tonight:
Forwards:
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Jonathan Drouin
- Valeri Nichushkin - Brock Nelson - Martin Necas
- Jimmy Vesey - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton
- Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defensive Pairs:
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski
- Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson
Goaltenders:
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay Units:
- Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Charlie Coyle, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard
Colorado remains on the road and is on a back-to-back after a thrilling but costly shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Playing two days in a row is hard enough, but it's more challenging after an overtime and shootout period.
Odds for tonight's Avalanche contest and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Colorado Avalanche are favored to get a road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:
- Colorado is -192 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jackets are +153 to win outright.
- The puck line is Colorado -1, which is +162.
- The Blue Jackets are -154 to cover.
- The total is 6.5 goals.
- The over is -105, and the under is -115.
After Thursday's road matchup, Colorado has one more game in their penultimate three-game road trip. The Avs will visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 pm EDT.
Then, Colorado has two home games (against the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks) before a final two-game road trip to close the regular season.
