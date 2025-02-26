Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils | Feb. 26 2025

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will look to snap a two-game skid when they collide with the New Jersey Devils in a cross-conference showdown.

Ad

Since returning from the 4 Nations break, Colorado has dropped back-to-back games against the Predators and, most recently, the Blues. On the flip side, new Jersey is riding some momentum into tonight's game after a 5-0 shutout win over the Predators earlier in the week.

With the postseason looming off in the distance, Colorado is sitting in fourth place in the Central Division, four points behind the Minnesota Wild, and seven points ahead of the fifth-place Utah Hockey Club.

Ad

Trending

If the season were to end today, Colorado would clinch a wild card spot in the playoffs, while on the flip side, the Devils would clinch a playoff spot of their own, given their top three spots in the Metropolitan Division.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas Jonathan Drouin - Casey Mittelstadt - Juuso Parssinen Miles Wood - Jack Drury - Ross Colton Joel Kiviranta - Parker Kelly - Logan O'Connor

Ad

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski Calvin De Haan - Oliver Kylington

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Artturi Lehkonen, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Jack Drury, Casey Mittelstadt, Ross Colton, Samuel Girard, Devon Toews

Penalty Kill

Parker Kelly, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Joel Kiviranta, Artturi Lehkonen, Calvin De Haan, Samuel Girard

Looking at the odds for tonight's Avalanche vs Devils game, as well as upcoming games on Colorado's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Devils, Colorado is sitting as a slight betting favorite.

Ad

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -154 favorite, while on the flip side, New Jersey is a +128 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -162 favorite, while New Jersey is a +136 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $162 bet on Colorado to win $100 on DraftKings in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on the Devils as the underdogs could win $136 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Avalanche will host the Minnesota Wild on Friday, wrapping up both the week and February. From there, the team will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and the Toronto Maple Leafs next Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles