Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | March 6, 2025

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will collide with the San Jose Sharks at home. Since the NHL season picked back up after the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, the Avalanche have posted a 3-2 record, which has seen them win three in a row as of late.

Across from them on the ice tonight will be a San Jose Sharks team that's won back-to-back games, snapping an eight-game skid that had seen the team go winless since January.

Heading into tonight's game, Colorado is sitting in fourth place in the Central Division's standings with a record of 36-24-2. Currently, the team is sitting two points behind the third-place Minnesota Wild and has a comfortable eight points ahead of the fifth-place Blues.

While the Avalanche are sitting just outside of a guaranteed playoff berth, the team is holding onto a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: * Indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas* Valeri Nichushkin - Casey Mittelstadt - Jonathan Drouin Joel Kiviranta - Jack Drury - Ross Colton Miles Wood - Parker Kelly - Logan O'Connor

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Samuel Girard - Oliver Kylington Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Artturi Lehkonen, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas*, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Valeri Nichushkin, Casey Mittelstadt, Ross Colton, Samuel Girard, Devon Toews

Penalty Kill

Parker Kelly, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Jack Drury, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Looking at the odds for tonight's Avalanche-Sharks game, as well as upcoming games on Colorado's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Avalanche and Sharks, it should come as no surprise that Colorado is sitting as a betting favorite. Between the team's success this season and the Sharks' struggles, bettors are backing the Colorado to get the job done.

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -420 favorite, while San Jose is a +320 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -425 favorite, while San Jose is a +330 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $420 bet on Colorado to win $100 via FanDuel, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on San Jose could win $320 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Colorado will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday before then hitting the road. Their two-game road stretch will kick off with a game against the Wild next Tuesday, with a showdown against the Flames to follow next Friday.

