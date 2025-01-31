Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for game against the St. Louis Blues | Jan. 31 2025

The Colorado Avalanche will look to get back in the win column tonight after a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The Western Conference's Wild Card race is heating up. The Avalanche are looking to build some momentum during the final stretch of the regular season in hopes of a playoff push.
Across from them on the ice tonight will be the St. Louis Blues. They will be eager to get back in the win column after a 5-2 loss to the Canucks this week pushed their current losing streak to three.
Colorado is sitting in fourth place in the Central Division with a 29-21-2 record that's seen them win just four of their last 10. On the flip side, the sixth-place Blues have a record of 23-24-4.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards:
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
- Jonathan Douin - Casey Mittelstadt - Juuso Parssinen
- Miles Wood - Jack Drury - Ross Colton
- Joel Kiviranta - Parker Kelly - Logan O'Connor
Defense:
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Smauel Girard - Josh Manson
- Calvin De Haan - Sam Malinski
Goalies:
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay:
- Artturi Lehkonen, Jonathan Douin, Martin Necas, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Juuso Parssinen, Casey Mittelstadt, Ross Colton, Samuel Girard, Devon Toews
Penalty Kill:
- Parker Kelly, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Joel Kiviranta, Artturi Lehkonen, Samuel Girard, Josh Manson
Looking at the odds for tonight's Avalanche vs Blues game as well as upcoming games on Colorado's schedule
Heading into tonight's game between Colorado and St. Louis, the bettors are backing Colorado to get the W.
On FanDuel, Colorado is a -184 favorite while on the flip side, St. Louis is a +152 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -185 favorite while St. Louis is a +154 underdog.
Based on the current lines, it would take a $185 bet on Colorado to win $100 on DraftKings while a $100 bet on the Blues would win $154.
Following tonight's game, the Avalanche will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday before hitting the road for a game with the Canucks on Tuesday. It will kick off a five-game stretch that will see them play the Flames and the Oilers next week before the Four Nations Face-Off break.
