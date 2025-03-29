Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for game against the St. Louis Blues | March 29, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host the red-hot St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. The Avalanche (45-25-3) shut out LA 4-0 at home on Thursday night, while the Blues (39-28-7) earned a 3-2 comeback win in Nashville on Thursday night.

Colorado has won four consecutive games and gone 8-1-1 in their last 10. They remain the third seed in a loaded Central division with 93 points on the season. Meanwhile, St. Louis is the hottest team in the league, winners of eight straight games, which has them in the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 85 points.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) remains out and on LTIR, although he's been skating and appears to be closing in on a long-awaited return. Defenseman Josh Manson (upper body) also remains out for Colorado, while forward Joel Kiviranta (lower body) and defenseman Erik Johnson (lower body) are both day-to-day.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Jonathan Drouin - C Nathan MacKinnon - RW Valeri Nichushkin

Line 2. LW Artturi Lehkonen - C Brock Nelson - RW Martin Necas

Line 3. LW Miles Wood - C Charlie Coyle - RW Ross Colton

Line 4. LW Parker Kelly - C Jack Drury - RW Logan O'Connor

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Devon Toews - RD Cale Makar

Pair 2. LD Ryan Lindgren - RD Sam Malinski

Pair 1. LD Samuel Girard - RD Keaton Middleton

Goalies:

Starter - MacKenzie Blackwood

Backup - Scott Wedgewood

Power Play:

First Unit - Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar

Second Unit - Artturi Lehkonen, Brock Nelson, Ross Colton, Charlie Coyle, Devon Toews

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Cale Makar

Second Unit - Charlie Coyle, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Odds for Avalanche vs. Blues and Colorado's upcoming schedule

The Avalanche are favored at home to take down the Blues on Saturday. On Odds Shark, Colorado is a -200 home favorite, while St. Louis is a +165 road underdog. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $200 wager on the Avs would win just $100, and a $100 bet on the Blues could net $165.

Colorado will stay home after Saturday's game in preparation for a Monday night matchup with the Calgary Flames before heading on a three-game road trip. They'll begin the trip in Chicago against the Blackhawks on Wednesday and quickly follow that up with a game in Columbus against the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

