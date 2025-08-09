Back when Patrick Kane turned back the clock for Red Wings in an emotional Chicago return

Patrick Kane’s return to Chicago with the Detroit Red Wings was a night full of familiar sights. On February 25, he played his first game against the Blackhawks since leaving the team the previous year. The game ended in overtime, with Kane scoring the winning goal in front of the same crowd that had cheered him for 16 seasons.

The goal was classic Kane. He took a pass from Alex DeBrincat at center ice, skated in, slowed down in the slot, and sent the puck over Petr Mrazek’s glove. After the game, he described the moment in simple words.

“Scoring that goal, being back here, being on a different team," he said, via NHL.com.

It was his first time back at the United Center since February 21, 2023, when he had an assist in a Blackhawks win. A week later, Chicago traded him to the New York Rangers in a three-team deal with the Arizona Coyotes. In November 2023, he signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Detroit Lions after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Kane quickly showed he could still play at a high level. By the time he returned to Chicago, he was on an eight-game point streak.

Detroit missed the playoffs, but Kane scored 20 goals and had 27 assists in 50 games. He led the team in overtime goals and game-winners. Kane’s years in Chicago brought three Stanley Cups, close to 1,200 points, and several individual awards. On June 30, 2025, he signed his third one-year contract with Detroit worth $3 million, keeping him with the Red Wings through the 2025-26 season.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman talked about Kane’s impact at the end-of-season press conference on April 20, 2024.

“Patrick was great, wasn’t he?” Yzerman said, via NHL.com. “He’s like a wizard with the puck — his skill, his sense, his calmness in high-pressure situations and in the danger areas. He was great for our team, and I think he brought a lot of what I guess they call swag.”

Patrick Kane celebrates Patrick Kane Day with fans and young players

Patrick Kane shared his joy and gratitude during the celebration of Patrick Kane Day in Chicago. He called it “very special” and said he was “thankful for the honor.” The day started with a youth hockey clinic at Johnny’s Ice House West. Kane helped the kids with drills and signed equipment. He also spent time on the ice with his son, demonstrating the importance of family and community to him.

Kane shared some fond memories with the Blackhawks. He said via aol.com,

“We had a team bowling day after we won in 2013, the whole team out there bowling, it was just a great day.”

Kane also joked about texting his former teammate Jonathan Toews, saying,

“I know he’s going to get ahead of me,” about the shootout goals record.

Kane enjoyed being back and helping young players.

