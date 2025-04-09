Bane or boon: Canadiens sign top prospect Ivan Demidov just before potential playoff run

The Montreal Canadiens signed 2024 first-round pick Ivan Demidov to a three-year entry-level deal, the team announced on Tuesday. The deal ensures the Russian forward remains with the Canadiens from 2025 until 2027.

While it shouldn’t be surprising to see the Montreal Canadiens sign Demidov, the timing certainly is. By signing Demidov now, the 19-year-old could suit up for the Canadiens during their playoff run this season.

However, it’s unlikely that would be the case. Demidov has not played in North America. He played this season in his native Russia with St. Petersburg SKA notching 19 goals and 30 assists.

Overall, Demidov’s rookie season was terrific. He set a record for points by a player under 20, beating Kirill Kaprizov’s 42 points in the 2016-17. Even with that impressive mark, it’s evident that Demidov is not ready to make the jump to the NHL just yet.

Demidov has been adamant about running out his contract in Russia before coming over to North America. NHL.com quoted Ivan Demidov on the matter:

"I have one year more on my contract, and that's why I'll stay in Russia. After that, I come over."

With Ivan Demidov’s KHL contract up, he’ll set his sights on the 2025-26 season, making an appearance in this year’s playoffs quite far-fetched. Still, if the Habs make a long enough playoff run, Demidov could become an option down the road.

Looking at Ivan Demidov’s role in Montreal Canadiens lineup

Let’s assume for a moment that Ivan Demidov decides to jump to the NHL during this season’s playoffs. Moreover, the Canadiens feel that it’s a worthwhile endeavor to insert Demidov in the lineup.

The big question at that point would be: Where does Ivan Demidov fit into the Montreal Canadiens lineup?

Despite his significant talent, placing him in the top six would not make sense at this point given his lack of experience. As such, Demidov would likely get a shot in the middle six, most likely on the third line.

At the moment, the Habs’ third line features Chrisitan Dvorak centering Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher. Perhaps Demidov bumps Gallagher to the checking line, leaving Demidov with speedster Josh Anderson.

Moving Gallagher to the fourth line could add more punch as Jake Evans currently centers Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta. In this scenario, Pezzetta could be the odd man out.

If the Canadiens feel Demidov is worthy of a more prominent role, Demidov could slide into the left side on the second line with Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine. Such a line could become one of the toughest to play against this postseason.

The only caveat is figuring out how well Demidov would adjust to the NHL. After all, the KHL and NHL aren’t symmetrical. It’s not like jumping from the AHL to the NHL. As a result, Demidov would need time to adjust to the North American game.

Ultimately, adding Demidov to the Canadiens lineup this postseason could make sense, especially if injuries become an issue. While it’s unlikely Demidov makes the jump this spring, fans shouldn’t rule out his potential inclusion at some point this playoff season.

