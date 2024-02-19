Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 19 ft. Mason Marchment, Corey Perry, and more 

There are 57 NHL games this week, giving countless players on the waiver wire a chance to shine leading up to the trade deadline on Mar. 8. Despite where your team may rank in fantasy hockey, we want to look at three players who could help you right now or in the future.

Even though every fantasy hockey league has a different trade deadline, the time to make moves is slowly dwindling, meaning managers must plan for today, tomorrow, and next week.

Whether you are sitting comfortably atop the NHL fantasy hockey standings or plan to play spoiler as the regular season ends, here are three names to keep tabs on if they are available in your league.

Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 19

#3. Mason Marchment - Dallas Stars (Rostered in 49% of leagues)

Unbeknownst to most NHL fans, down in Dallas, Mason Marchment is on a nine-game point streak, with four goals and nine helpers for 13 points since Jan. 23. During the same time, the Stars are 7-1-1, with 39 goals scored.

Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars

Marchment is having the best season of his career and is only two lamplighters shy of reaching 20 for the first time. He is only a point away from tying his best of 47 points from 2021-22. Additionally, he's plus-23, with 102 shots on goal, while playing 14:46 a night.

#2. Corey Perry - Edmonton Oilers (Rostered in 7% of leagues)

Corey Perry has had a wild season, beginning the campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks before getting cut and ending up with the Edmonton Oilers. After not playing for two months, he got off to a slow start with his new team, with a single assist in his five games.

Corey Perry and Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

However, the former Hart Trophy winner has goals in back-to-back games with three points in the past two matches. Although Perry has recently returned to his pesky ways with seven penalty minutes, he's playing alongside some of the best skaters in the game and shouldn't have trouble scoring down the stretch.

#1. Juraj Slafkovsky - Montreal Canadiens (Rostered in 49% of leagues)

Juraj Slafkovsky is a former first-overall pick who didn't produce like other top picks, leading many in the hockey community to wonder if he was a bust. Despite those feelings, the 19-year-old is finally coming into his own with the best stretch of hockey in his NHL career.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens

Since Jan. 15, the Montreal Canadiens forward has had 15 points in the previous 13 games thanks to eight goals and seven assists. After 13 points in the first three months of the season, Slafkovsky has already had 17 points since the calendar flipped to January. Even though he's not the offensive leader on the rebuilding team, he's finally turned a page and is finding success in the NHL.