Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 20 ft. Scott Laughton, Dylan Strome and more 

It's another week for NHL fantasy hockey, which means new matchups and a reset for waiver wire pickups. Whether you are contending or pretending at this stage of the season, we look at three skaters you should consider adding to your lineup for this week.

Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 20

#3. Dylan Strome - Washington Capitals (Rostered in 39% of leagues)

Past ten games: three goals, nine assists, 12 points, minus-two, 28 shots

Dylan Strome pops up this week's list because he's a center who's quickly becoming one of the most added waiver-wire players. In the past 24 hours, he's been added over 6,000 times, most likely because he's been producing at over a point-per-game over the past 10 contests.

Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals

Unfortunately, Strome plays for the third-worst scoring team in the NHL, the Washington Capitals. So, fantasy managers shouldn't expect to see him rack up goals. However, he's getting chances with a decent amount of shots while setting up his teammates with nine helpers in February.

#2. Jordan Eberle - Seattle Kraken (Rostered in 32% of leagues)

Past ten games: six goals, three assists, nine points, plus-six, 26 shots

The Seattle Kraken is seven points out of a playoff spot and is 3-3-1 in February. However, Jordan Eberle is continuing to play consistent hockey, with six points in his past seven games, including three points against the Vancouver Canucks last week.

Since returning from the All-Star break, he's plus-six with 19 shots and four lamplighters, including one in back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Despite a down season for both the team and the player, Eberle is fourth in scoring on the Kraken with 13 goals and 21 assists while being one of three players with a plus-nine rating.

#1. Scott Laughton - Philadelphia Flyers (Rostered in 12% of leagues)

Past ten games: four goals, six assists, 10 points, plus-nine, 19 shots

Before the NHL All-Star break, Scott Laughton had 20 points (five goals and 15 assists) in 50 games. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers found themselves a comfortable spot in the Metropolitan Division, seemingly posed to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers

Since returning to action on Feb. 6, Laughton has 10 points in nine games and is currently one of the hottest skaters in the NHL with a seven-game point streak. Although he is setting his linemates up with six helpers, he's also collected 16 shots while earning a plus-10 rating.

Even though the Flyers are 5-3-1 in their past nine contests, they appreciate the unsuspecting contributions from Laughton, who is barely rostered at just 12% in Yahoo NHL fantasy hockey.