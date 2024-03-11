Most NHL fantasy leagues are about to start the playoffs, meaning the trade deadline is long past, and the only thing that can save a season is the waiver wire.

Considering only a few teams will be battling for a championship in the coming days and weeks, some critical matchups will be won and lost, thanks to the unexpected production from these pickups.

Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 22

#3. Jack Roslovic - New York Rangers (Rostered in 15% of leagues)

Past 10 games: three goals, seven assists, 10 points, plus-two, 34 shots

Jack Roslovic was one of the many NHL players dealt at the trade deadline, leaving the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets to join Stanley Cup contenders, the New York Rangers.

Jack Roslovic, New York Rangers

Despite being pointless in his last game in Columbus and his Broadway debut, Roslovic has tallied 13 points in the past 13 games, good enough for a point-per-game average.

Although he won't reach his career-best 45 points (2021-22), he's now getting a shot on the Rangers' top line next to Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

Since his trade on Friday, Roslovic's fantasy roster status has jumped over 9%, and he is a depth forward in NHL fantasy playoffs to watch if he remains hot.

#2. Casey DeSmith - Vancouver Canucks (Rostered in 21% of leagues)

Past 10 games: 3-2-4 record, .882 save percentage, 2.90 goals-against average

The Vancouver Canucks had gone most of the 2023-24 season without battling through lineup-altering injuries until this past weekend when Thatcher Demko went down with an apparent knee injury.

Now, the team will turn to Casey DeSmith to keep them atop the Western Conference standings. Although his last ten starts don't inspire confidence for NHL fantasy managers, let alone Canucks fans, hopefully, playing regularly will help him improve his numbers.

DeSmith's roster numbers have jumped up over 12% in the past few days as managers scramble to find a capable replacement for Demko. It won't be easy for him, but with an outstanding team in front of him, he'll be worth a start.

#1. Pavel Zacha - Boston Bruins (Rostered in 42% of leagues)

Past 10 games: five goals, four assists, nine points, plus-two, 23 shots

The Boston Bruins have busted out of a recent slump with convincing wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs (twice) and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pavel Zacha has scored a goal in three of the past four games, including an overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins

After setting a career-high with 21 goals last season, he's sitting at 17 with 20 games left to play. Zacha has collected 43 points in 62 games, and he'll need to ramp up his production to tie the total of 56 that he had last season.

In the past week, Zacha's roster status has jumped up 8% to 42%, meaning that NHL fantasy managers are seeing what he can bring to a team's lineup, especially at playoff time.