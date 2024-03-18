The NHL fantasy hockey regular season is all but over. Most leagues are beginning playoffs or already a week into the fray. Considering the trade deadline has passed, teams are surviving through the waiver wire to win a title or maintain respectability amongst other managers.

As the NHL regular season winds down, new players are finding their groove in new cities, with two of them included in this week's top waiver wire picks article. Ultimately, managers must strike while the iron is hot, so they should grab these players before it's too late.

Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 23

#3. Evgeny Kuznetsov - Carolina Hurricanes (Rostered in 23% of leagues)

Past six games: two goals, two assists, four points, plus-five, 16 shots

Evgeny Kuznetsov needed to break away from the Washington Capitals, where he had a miserable 2022-23 season and had fallen so far out of favor in 2023-24 that he was placed on waivers.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes

With the Stanley Cup-contesting Carolina Hurricanes, he's already scored four points, a quarter of what he collected in Washington through 43 games. Although he was pointless in the first three outings, Kuznetsov has scored at least one point in the past three as he continues to adjust to Rod Brind'Amour's system.

The Hurricanes thought that Evgeny Kuznetsov still had much to give, especially in a contending lineup, and picked him up. Ultimately, NHL fantasy managers may consider the same since he's only rostered in 23% of Yahoo leagues.

#2. Alex Nylander - Columbus Blue Jackets (Rostered in 14% of leagues)

Past 12 games: eight goals, three assists, 11 points, plus-three, 41 shots

William Nylander has been in the headlines all season. Whether it is record-breaking point streaks or highlight reel goals, he's overshadowed his younger brother Alex, who joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Feb. 22 trade.

Since departing the Pittsburgh Penguins, he's been on fire. He scored eight goals in his first 12 games with his new team, including his first career hat trick on March 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Expand Tweet

Fantasy sports is always about who is hot and who is not, so NHL fantasy managers would be wise to acquire Alex while he's on pace to break his career high in goals (10) in one season.

Although Alex Nylander won't be a long-term solution, he's never scored more than 26 points; he is a valuable asset to have while he continues to produce at a .66 goals-per-game pace on the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference.

#1. Dustin Wolf - Calgary Flames (Rostered in 9% of leagues)

Past three games: 2-0-0, 1.00 goals-against average, .957 save percentage, 67 saves

The Calgary Flames will not qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs with 71 points and 15 games remaining. Eight points back, they must leap four teams to secure that final wild-card spot.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames

After not trading away Jacob Markstrom at the trade deadline, it appeared one of their top prospects, Dustin Wolf, wouldn't get a call back to the NHL. However, Markstrom is out with an injury, and Wolf has shone in his recent appearances, compiling a 2-0-0 record with a .957 save percentage.

Whether you are battling for a championship, bragging rights in the consolation bracket, or planning for next season, Wolf is a must-add right now. He will be the future star goalie in Calgary and has won back-to-back Goalie of the Year Awards in the AHL.