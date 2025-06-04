Better or worse: Are the current Oilers squad superior to last year's Stanley Cup Final losing team?

The Edmonton Oilers are set to compete in their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, aiming to avenge their loss to the Florida Panthers from last season.

After trailing 3-0 in last year's Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers mounted a remarkable comeback but fell 2-1 in Game 7. With roster upgrades and enhanced performance this season, Edmonton appeared to be better positioned than its 2024 losing team.

The Edmonton Oilers have enhanced depth this time

The Edmonton Oilers shook up their roster for the 2024-25 season, parting ways with players such as Sam Carrick, Philip Broberg, Cody Ceci, Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Dylan Holloway, and Ryan McLeod.

To replace them, the Oilers brought in forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Trent Frederic, Jeff Skinner, Kasperi Kapanen, and Vasily Podkolzin, as well as defensemen Josh Brown, Ty Emberson, John Klingberg, and Jake Walman.

The new players have significantly improved the team’s scoring depth. Last season, 11 Oilers scored at least four goals in the playoffs; this year, that number has jumped to 17. The Oilers' depth was on display in the Western Conference Final against Dallas, with multiple players contributing goals in the series.

The Oilers have improved offensive and defensive metrics

The 2025 Oilers have boosted their playoff offense, averaging 4.06 goals per game, a clear improvement over last season. Their 5-on-5 play has also improved, especially defensively.

This postseason, they’ve allowed only 1.89 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, a significant drop from 2.55 goals per 60 minutes in 2024. Key defensemen like Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, Brett Kulak, Troy Stecher, and newcomer John Klingberg have provided steady, dependable play, strengthening the team’s defensive stability.

Beyond individual additions, the 2025 Oilers show greater team unity. Their experience from last year’s Stanley Cup Final, paired with smart roster changes, has given the team a clearer understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with 26 and 25 playoff points, respectively, remain the offensive leaders for the Oilers. However, increased contributions from depth players and a stronger defense have reduced the team’s dependence on its star players compared to last season.

With a more well-rounded roster and improved overall performance, the Oilers are better prepared to compete for the Stanley Cup in their rematch against the Florida Panthers.

They have a home-ice advantage in the series, with Game 1 taking place at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

