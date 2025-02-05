Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Edmonton Oilers | Feb. 5 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks will look to snap a two-game skid when they collide with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The 1-5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday made it two in a row for a Blackhawks team that has continued to struggle this season.

After some significant offseason acquisitions in the form of Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago fans hoped that the added depth to the roster would give Connor Bedard some much-needed assistance. Instead, this season has played out much like Bedard's rookie year, with Chicago struggling to find their rhythm.

The team currently ranks last in the Central Division with a record of 16-31-5, six points behind the seventh-place Nashville Predators. While their hopes of making a postseason run seem to have evaporated, the team will look to finish the remainder of the season on a high note.

Trending

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Connor Bedard - Ryan Donato Teuvo Teravainen - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev Nick Foligno - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi Colton Dach - Lukas Reichel - Pat Maroon

Defense

Alec Martinez - Seth Jones Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy Ethan Del Mastro - TJ Brodie

Goalies:

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill

Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Alec Martinez Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Murphy, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for the Blackhawks vs. Oilers game and upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into the Blackhawks vs. Oilers game, it should come as no surprise that Edmonton, who has their sights set on making a run back to the Stanley Cup Finals, is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -260 favorite, while on the flip side, Chicago is a +210 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -285 favorite while Chicago is a +230 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $260 bet on Edmonton as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on Chicago could win $210.

Following the Blackhawks vs. Oilers game, Chicago will host the Nashville Predators on Friday before traveling to face the St. Louis Blues in a divisional showdown on Saturday.

The team will enjoy two weeks off for the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament before returning to action on Saturday (Feb. 22) against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback