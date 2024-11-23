Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Philadelphia Flyers | Nov 23, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks will look to make it back-to-back wins as they go up against Philadephia Flyers on Saturday.

Chicago will enter the ice fresh off a 3-1 win over Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers on Friday. The Blackhawks's record now reads 7-12-1.

Conversely, the Flyers will enter the contest riding a two-game skid. They want to break a three-way tie with the Blue Jackets and Penguins for last place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Chicago Blackhawks are seventh in the Pacific Division, tied with the last-place Nashville Predators with 15 points. Ahead of the game, Chicago has several players on the injury report.

In addition to netminder Laurent Brossoit remaining on the injured reserve list, defenceman Seth Jones is projected to be sidelined for the next four weeks with a right foot injury.

Last but certainly not least, Jason Dickinson is listed as day-to-day with a hand injury and is reportedly set to be a game-time decision for Saturday's game in Philly.

Assuming he plays, the team's lines for tonight's game are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Connor Bedard - C Jason Dickinson* - RW Joey Anderson LW Tyler Bertuzzi - C Nick Foligno - RW Ilya Mikheyev LW Taylor Hall - C Ryan Donato - RW Teuvo Teravainen LW Pat Maroon - C Lukas Reichel - RW Craig Smith

Defense:

Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy Nolan Allan - Alec Martinez Wyatt Kaiser - TJ Brodie

Goalies:

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay:

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic Pat Maroon, Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Taylor Hall, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill:

Jason Dickinson*, Joey Anderson, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Philipp Kurashev, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie

Looking at the odds for Blackhawks vs. Flyers and upcoming games for Chicago

Philly is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks for Blackhawks vs. Flyers.

On FanDuel, Chicago has +132 odds to win, while the Flyers have -160 odds. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, the Blackhawks are +140 underdogs, while the Flyers are -166 favorites.

This means a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs would win $132. Conversely, a $160 bet on Philly would be needed to win $100.

Editor's Note: Odds are subject to change between the time of publication and puck drop.

Following tonight's game against the Flyers, the Blackhawks will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Dallas Stars. On Thursday, the team will enjoy an off day for the US Thanksgiving holiday before heading to Minnesota for a game against the Wild on Nov. 29.

From there, the Blackhawks will head back home to host the Blue Jackets on Sunday, kicking off the month of December and a back-to-back before that, which will see them play the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday.

