Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Utah Hockey Club | Mar. 7 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column when they face the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. After picking up back-to-back wins over the Ducks and the Kings, Chicago lost a 4-3 overtime thriller to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at home.

On the flip side, Utah is fresh off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, which pushed them to 4-1 over their last five.

While the Blackhawks's hopes to make the postseason seem nonexistent, Utah is sitting just three points outside Wild Card contention in the Western Conference. Given that, every game from here on out will be a high-stakes affair for coach André Tourigny's squad.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: * Indicates that the player is questionable to play.

Forwards

Colton Dach - Connor Bedard - Frank Nazar Teuvo Teravainen - Ryan Donato - Ilya Mikheyev Landon Slaggert - Nick Foligno* - Tyler Bertuzzi Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy Wyatt Kaiser - Alec Martinez

Goalies

Spencer Knight Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez, Craig Smith

Penalty Kill

Frank Nazar, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Nick Foligno*, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, Louis Crevier

Looking at the two previous Utah Hockey Club vs. Blackhawks meetings and upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into the Utah Hockey Club vs. Blackhawks game, Chicago will look to avenge two straight losses in the regular season series.

The two teams kicked off the 2024-25 NHL season with a game in Utah, which Chicago lost 5-2. The two teams then met again on Feb. 25, after the NHL season picked back up after the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, with the Blackhawks losing a closely contested game 2-1.

Friday's game will be the third of four games in the regular season series between the two teams, with one more game scheduled for Mar. 30 in Chicago.

Following the Utah Hockey Club vs. Blackhawks showdown, however, Chicago will hit the road for a four-game stretch that will see them face off with the Predators on Saturday, the Avalanche on Monday, the Sharks on Thursday and the Canucks next Saturday.

The team will then return home for a two-game stretch, including games against the Kraken and the Kings.

