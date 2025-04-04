Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Washington Capitals | April 4, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Washington Capitals on Friday, looking to snap a four-game skid that included Wednesday's 3-2 Colorado Avalanche shootout defeat.

Besides Chicago, Washington - home for the Blackhawks vs. Capitals game fresh from a 5-1 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday - seek a return to the win column.

While the playoffs race is heating up, the Blackhawks and the Capitals have different fates. While Chicago is out of the running, Washington has already clinched a spot.

Furthermore, with Alex Ovechkin looking to overtake Wayne Gretzky and cement his place in NHL history, expect the Capitals to come out aggressive and grab an early lead

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Ilya Mikheyev Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi Landon Slaggert - Oliver Moore - Lukas Reichel Nick Foligno - Joe Veleno - Pat Maroon

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Sam Rinzel Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy

Goalies

Spencer Knight Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov Pat Maroon, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel, Lukas Reichel

Penalty Kill

Joe Veleno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Artyom Levshunov Frank Nazar, Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser, Connor Murphy

Looking at the previous Blackhawks vs. Capitals meeting and upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

The Blackhawks vs. Capitals game on Friday will be the final regular-season meeting between these two teams, with the series 1-0 in Chicago's favor.

In mid-December 2024, the Blackhawks - led by Ryan Donato's game-winning goal - pulled off a stunning 3-2 upset in Chicago. Teuvo Teravainen assisted on all three of the hosts' goals throughout the evening.

Following the Blackhawks vs. Capitals game, Chicago return home Sunday to host the Pittsburgh Penguins, the first of a back-to-back with the Blackhawks going away to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins in the rematch on Tuesday.

From there, Chicago head to Boston to face the Bruins on Thursday (Apr. 10) before returning home to host the Winnipeg Jets next Saturday to wrap up the week.

