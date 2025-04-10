Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Boston Bruins | April 10, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks (22-46-10) will look to return to the win column when they face the Boston Bruins (32-38-9) on Thursday in a cross-conference matchup on the road. In their most recent outing, Chicago was shutout by the Pittsburgh Penguins, which came on the heels of a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh just days before.

Chicago is currently at the bottom of the Central Division standings and has posted a 2-7-1 record over their last ten games.

With the team mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, this is poised to be the fifth year in a row that the team has missed the postseason.

The last time Chicago made it to the playoffs was during the 2020 season.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Ilya Mikheyev Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi Landon Slaggert - Oliver Moore - Philipp Kurashev Lukas Reichel - Joe Veleno - Nick Foligno

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Sam Rinzel Kevin Korchinski - Connor Murphy Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

Goalies

Spencer Knight Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Sam Rinzel Philipp Kurashev, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, Kevin Korchinski

Penalty Kill

Joe Veleno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Artyom Levshunov Frank Nazar, Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser, Connor Murphy

Looking at the previous meetings between the Blackhawks and the Bruins, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Thursday's game between the Blackhawks and the Bruins will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

In early December, the two sides faced off in Chicago, with the Bruins picking up a 4-2 win that extended Chicago's losing streak at the time to four, and dropped their record to 8-16-2.

The game notably saw Petr Mrazek, who has since been traded, handle net-minding duties for Chicago, while on the flip side, Boston received a huge lift from veteran Brad Marchand, who logged two goals.

With both Mrazek and Marchand on different teams, it'll be interesting to see how things play out in Thursday's rematch.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will return home to host the Winnipeg Jets in a divisional showdown on Saturday. The team will then hit the road, facing off with the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators next week to wrap up their regular season schedule.

