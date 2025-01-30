Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | Jan. 30 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to make it two in a row after a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. With a win tonight, Chicago could embark on just their third win streak of the season following back-to-back wins against the Kings and the Ducks in early November and a three-game win streak in mid-December.

Across from them on the ice will be a Carolina Hurricanes team that's 4-1 over their last five and fresh off a 4-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers. Chicago is sitting at the bottom of the Central Division's standings, outside of both playoff contention and the wild-card race.

On the flip side, the Hurricanes are sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 31-16-4, two points ahead of the third-place Devils and seven points behind the first-place Capitals.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Frank Nazar - Connor Bedard - Tyler Bertuzzi Teuvo Teravainen - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev Landon Slaggert - Lukas Reichel - Nick Foligno Pat Maroon - Ryan Donato - Philipp Kurashev

Defense:

Alec Martinez - Seth Jones Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier Ethan Del Mastro - TJ Brodie

Goalies:

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Powerplay:

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill:

Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Alec Martinez Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Nolan Allan, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's Blackhawks vs Hurricanes game as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Hurricanes, it should come as little surprise that Chicago is sitting as a pretty heavy betting underdog given their struggles this season.

On FanDuel, Carolina is a -450 favorite, while on the flip side, Chicago is a +340 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -470 favorite, while on the flip side, Chicago is a +360 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $450 bet on the Hurricanes to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Chicago could win $340.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will head to Florida for a game with the Panthers on Saturday before returning home to host the Edmonton Oilers next Wednesday. From there, the team will host the Nashville Predators on Friday before hitting the road for a divisional showdown with the Blues the following night.

