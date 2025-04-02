Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the Colorado Avalanche as the team looks to snap a three-game skid that most recently saw it fall 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Chicago has struggled to find its rhythm as of late, winning just one of the last 10 games. While the team was able to pick up a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 23, which snapped a seven-game skid, the team has since lost three in a row to the Devils, Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club.

Between its standing in both the Central Division and the Western Conference, Chicago's hopes of clinching a spot in the postseason are nonexistent, with more than 30 points separating it from a Wild Card berth.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Ilya Mikheyev Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi Landon Slaggert - Oliver Moore - Lukas Reichel Nick Foligno - Joe Veleno - Pat Maroon

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Sam Rinzel Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov Kevin Korchinski - Connor Murphy

Goalies

Spencer Knight Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov Pat Maroon, Lukas Reichel, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel, Kevin Korchinski

Penalty Kill

Joe Veleno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Artyom Levshunov Frank Nazar, Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser, Connor Murphy

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Avalanche, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Avalanche, Colorado is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite given how well they've played compared to Chicago.

On FanDuel, Colorado is sitting as a -375 favorite, while Chicago is a +290 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -380 favorite, while Chicago is a +300 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $380 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Chicago could win $300 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will head to Washington for a showdown with the Capitals on Friday, before returning home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. That game will be followed by an immediate rematch against the Penguins on Tuesday, with the rematch being played in Pittsburgh.

