Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | Nov 21, 2024

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will face off with the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers. While the Panthers will be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Blackhawks will try to snap a three-game skid, including a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at home.

So far this season, Chicago has struggled to find consistency despite some big offseason acquisitions such as Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi. The team is in last place in the Central Division with a 6-12-1 record, two points behind the Nashville Predators in seventh place.

On the flip side, the Panthers are leading the Atlantic Division with a record of 12-6-1 and have won seven of their last 10 games.

The Blackhawks will be without netminder Laurent Brossoit and defenceman Seth Jones, who both remain on the injured reserve list. In addition, Petr Mrazek is also listed as day-to-day due to personal reasons. Expect Arvid Soderblom to start in the net for Chicago.

Forwards:

LW Connor Bedard - C Jason Dickinson - RW Joey Anderson LW Philipp Kurashev - C Nick Foligno - RW Teuvo Teravainen LW Taylor Hall - C Ryan Donato - RW Ilya Mikheyev LW Tyler Bertuzzi - C Lukas Reichel - RW Craig Smith

Defense:

Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy Nolan Allan - Alec Martinez Wyatt Kaiser - TJ Brodie

Goalies:

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Powerplay:

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic Taylor Hall, Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev, Craig Smith, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill:

Jason Dickinson, Joey Anderson, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy

Philipp Kurashev, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie

Looking at the odds for tonight's Blackhawks vs Panthers game as well as upcoming games for Chicago

On Bally Bet Sportsbook and BetRiver, the Florida Panthers are -265 favorites while the Chicago Blackhawks are +210 underdogs.

To simplify: it would take a $265 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs would win $210.

However, between now and the puck drop, the odds could still change based on how fans around the league are betting.

Following tonight's game, the Blackhawks will bounce back and forth between road and home games. Their next game will be on Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Flyers on the road, before a home game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 27.

They will then go on the road for a clash against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 29 before heading home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 1.

