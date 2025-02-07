Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Nashville Predators | Feb. 7, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to snap a three-game skid when they collide with the Nashville Predators at home in a divisional showdown. While Chicago's heading into tonight's game in the midst of a three-game skid, Nashville is heading into tonight's game after losing its fifth straight on Monday.
Currently, Chicago is sitting in last place in the Central Division, where it has been for most of the year. Meanwhile, the Predators are sitting in seventh place in the divisional standings, just five points ahead of Chicago.
While the postseason is in sight, and the Wild Card race is heating up, both teams seem to be outside of postseason contention, as well as the hunt for a Wild Card spot.
Chicago Blackhawks projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Landon Slaggert - Connor Bedard - Ryan Donato
- Teuvo Teravainen - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev
- Nick Foligno - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi
- Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith
Defense
- Alec Martinez - Seth Jones
- Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy
- Ethan Del Mastro - TJ Brodie
Goalies
- Arvid Soderblom
- Petr Mrazek
Powerplay
- Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones
- Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Craig Smith, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez
Penalty Kill
- Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Alec Martinez
- Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Murphy, Seth Jones
Looking at the odds for tonight's Blackhawks vs Predators game, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule
Heading into tonight's game between the Chicago and Nashville, Nashville is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.
On DraftKings, Nashville is a -192 favorite, while Chicago is a +160 underdog. Meanwhile, over on BallyBet, Nashville is a -167 favorite, while Chicago is a +138 underdog.
Based on the lines, it would take a $192 bet on the Predators to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Chicago could win $160.
Following tonight's game, Chicago will be back in action tomorrow night for a road game against the Blues before the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, which will span two weeks.
When the Blackhawks return to action, they'll head to Columbus to face off with the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Feb. 22.
