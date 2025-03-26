Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils | Mar. 26, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to make it two in a row after snapping a seven-game skid with a win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Across from them on the ice at the United Center tonight will be the New Jersey Devils, who is in the midst of a three-game skid that most recently saw them drop a 4-3 loss to the visiting Canucks on Monday.

It's no secret that Chicago's hopes of making a run at the postseason have all but evaporated into thin air. Currently, the team is sitting at the bottom of the Central Division with 21-41-9 record, 11 points behind the seventh-place Nashville Predators.

With another great draft pick this year, Chicago's sights are firmly set on building its roster this offseason.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Ryan Donato - Frank Nazar - Connor Bedard Teuvo Teravainen - Nick Foligno - Ilya Mikheyev Philipp Kurashev - Joe Veleno - Tyler Bertuzzi Landon Slaggert - Lukas Reichel - Pat Maroon

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

Goalies

Spencer Knight Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Ilya Mikheyev, Lukas Reichel, Alex Vlasic

Penalty Kill

Joe Veleno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Frank Nazar, Nick Foligno, Louis Crevier, Wyatt Kaiser

Looking at the previous meeting between the Blackhawks and the Devils, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Devils will be the second and final game of the regular season between these two teams.

In mid-December, the two teams met in New Jersey, with the Devils winning 4-1 courtesy to contributions from Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Dawson Mercer.

At the time, the loss dropped Chicago's record to just 9-19-2 on the season, and although Chicago's hopes of a playoff berth are gone with the wind, the team will be looking to even up the regular season series tonight.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, before wrapping up March with a home game against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

When the team returns to action on Wednesday, Apr. 2, against the Colorado Avalanche, it will mark the first of eight games left on their regular season schedule.

