Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Pittsburgh Penguins | April 8, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 08, 2025 17:31 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Chicago Blackhawks projected lines for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road in a highly anticipated rematch that comes just days after Chicago was able to pick up a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh at United Center.

After losing five straight games, Chicago was able to pick up a big win over the Penguins on Sunday, setting the stage for a big rematch on the road tonight.

While the win over Pittsburgh snapped a five-game skid for Chicago, the loss for Pittsburgh returned it to the loss column after an impressive 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars last week.

Although the postseason is rapidly approaching, both of these teams have already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

In Chicago's case, the team is poised to end the 2024-25 season with the worst record in the Central Division, while on the flip side, Pittsburgh's already been mathematically eliminated from the postseason given the Metropolitan Division's standings, and the Wild Card race.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Ilya Mikheyev
  2. Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi
  3. Landon Slaggert - Oliver Moore - Philipp Kurashev
  4. Lukas Reichel - Joe Veleno - Nick Foligno
Defense

  1. Alex Vlasic - Sam Rinzel
  2. Kevin Korchinski - Connor Murphy
  3. Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

Goalies

  1. Spencer Knight
  2. Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

  1. Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Sam Rinzel
  2. Philipp Kurashev, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, Kevin Korchinski

Penalty Kill

  1. Joe Veleno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Artyom Levshunov
  2. Frank Nazar, Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser, Connor Murphy

Looking at the odds for tonight's rematch between the Blackhawks and the Penguins, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into tonight's rematch between the Penguins and the Blackhawks, Pittsburgh is sitting as a slight betting favorite despite the fact that the team is coming off a loss to Chicago in their most recent outing.

On FanDuel, Pittsburgh is a -205 favorite, while Chicago is a +168 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Pittsburgh is a -218 favorite, while Chicago is a +180 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, a $205 bet on Pittsburgh as the favorites would win $100 in addition to the original bet. A $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs could win $168 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Blackhawks will head to Boston for a showdown with the Bruins on Thursday, before returning home to wrap up the week with a divisional showdown against the Winnipeg Jets, who have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

