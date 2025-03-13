Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | Mar. 13 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks will look to snap a two-game skid on Thursday when they collide with the San Jose Sharks. After picking up a 4-3 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, which pushed the team to 3-2 over its last five, the Blackhawks lost the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

Meanwhile, San Jose is on a three-game losing skid, losing to the Avalanche, Islanders and Predators.

Heading into Thursday's matchup, both teams are at the bottom of their divisions. Chicago is last in the Central with a 20-36-9 record, while San Jose is 17-40-9 and eighth in the Pacific.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Colton Dach - Connor Bedard - Jason Dickinson Teuvo Teravainen - Ryan Donato - Ilya Mikheyev Landon Slaggert - Frank Nazar - Nick Foligno Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Tyler Bertuzzi

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Wyatt Kaiser Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy Alec Martinez - Artyom Levshunov

Goalies

Arvid Soderblom Spencer Knight

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic Nick Foligno, Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, Artyom Levshunov, Lukas Reichel

Penalty Kill

Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, Louis Crevier

Odds for Blackhawks- Sharks matchup and upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Chicago is as a slight underdog on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel and DraftKings, San Jose is a -125 favorite. On FanDuel, the Blackhawks are +104 underdogs, while on DraftKings, they are +105.

It would take a $125 bet on San Jose on FanDuel to win $100 and a $100 bet on Chicago would net $104.

Following Thursday's game, Chicago will head to Vancouver for a showdown with the Canucks on Saturday, before returning home to host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. The team will then host the LA Kings on March 20 before hitting the road for a divisional game with the St. Louis Blues on March 22.

