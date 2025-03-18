Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Seattle Kraken | March 18, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column when they host the Seattle Kraken at United Center. Heading into tonight's game, Chicago is in the midst of a four-game skid that's seen the team fall to the Predators, Avalanche, Sharks, and most recently, the Canucks.
On the flip side, Seattle's heading into tonight's game after a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, which snapped a two-game win streak that saw the team pick up wins over the Habs and the Utah Hockey Club.
Heading into tonight's game, Chicago is still sitting in last place in the Central Division, nine points behind the seventh-place Predators. On the side, Seattle is sitting in seventh place in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Anaheim Ducks.
Chicago Blackhawks projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change.
Forwards
- Frank Nazar - Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard
- Teuvo Teravainen - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev
- Landon Slaggert - Nick Foligno - Colton Dach
- Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Tyler Bertuzzi
Defense
- Alex Vlasic - Artyom Levshunov
- Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy
- Wyatt Kaiser - Alec Martinez
Goalies
- Spencer Knight
- Arvid Soderblom
Powerplay
- Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov
- Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, Alex Vlasic, Lukas Reichel
Penalty Kill
- Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy
- Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Wyatt Kaiser, Alec Martinez
Looking at the odds for tonight's Blackhawks vs Kraken game as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule
Heading into tonight's game between the Blackhawks and Kraken, Seattle is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.
On FanDuel, Seattle is a -156 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Seattle is a -155 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog.
Based on the latest lines on DraftKings, it would take a $155 bet on Seattle as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs could win $130 in addition to the original bet.
Following tonight's game, Chicago will host the LA Kings on Thursday before hitting the road for a game against the Blues on Saturday. The team will then return home for the second leg of a back-to-back the following night to host the Flyers, before enjoying two days off.
When they return, the Blackhawks will host the Devils on March 26, the Golden Knights on March 28 and the Utah Hockey Club on March 30 to wrap up the month.
