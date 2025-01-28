Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Tampa Bay Lightning | Jan. 28, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Blackhawks lost 4–2 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent outing. It came after two straight 4–3 overtime losses to the Hurricanes and the Lightning.

While Chicago will be looking to snap its three-game skid, the Lightning will be looking to get back in the win column after a 2–0 shutout loss at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Heading into the game, Chicago is sitting comfortably in last place in the Central Division with a record of 15-29-5 that sees them sitting eight points behind the seventh-place Predators. Meanwhile, side the Lightning trail just one point behind the fourth-place Bruins while fighting for a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Trending

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines:

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Frank Nazar - Connor Bedard - Tyler Bertuzzi Teuvo Teravainen - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev Landon Slaggert - Lukas Reichel - Nick Foligno Pat Maroon - Ryan Donato - Philipp Kurashev

Defense

Alec Martinez - Seth Jones Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier Ethan Del Mastro - TJ Brodie

Goalies

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill

Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Alec Martinez Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Nolan Allan, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Lightning as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning, it should come as little surprise that Tampa Bay is a comfortable betting favorite.

On FanDuel, Tampa Bay is a -385 favorite while Chicago is a +290 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Tampa Bay is a -360 favorite while Chicago is a +285 underdog.

Based on the current lines it would take a $385 bet on Tampa Bay as the favorites to win $100 while a $100 bet on Chicago would win $290.

Following the game, Chicago will travel to Carolina on Thursday for a showdown with the Hurricanes before heading to Florida to play the defending Stanley Cup champions to kick off February.

Then the team will head back to Chicago to host the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 5 before playing the Nashville Predators on Feb. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback