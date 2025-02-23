Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Feb. 23 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will play the second leg of a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs after a painful 5-1 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Chicago didn't look good on their return from the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, which came amid a rough stretch that saw them go 3-7 over their last 10.

Ad

Propping up the entire Central Division with a 17-32-7 record, the Blackhawks have only their fans and pride to play for this season. However, many of their core players will be returning next season and the franchise will be looking to build some momentum. Changing the narrative would also help the development of young players like Connor Bedard, Lukas Reichel, and Arvid Soderblom.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Connor Bedard - Ryan Donato Philipp Kurashev - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi Teuvo Teravainen - Nick Foligno - Ilya Mikheyev Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith

Ad

Trending

Defense

Alec Martinez - Seth Jones Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy Ethan Del Mastro - TJ Brodie

Goalies

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Craig Smith, Lukas Reichel, Alex Vlasic

Penalty Kill

Frank Nazar, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, Connor Murphy Nick Foligno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Seth Jones

Odds for Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs & Chicago's upcoming schedule

Heading into tonight's clash, it should come as no surprise that Chicago is sitting as a comfortable underdog. In addition to the fact that the team has struggled to find consistency this season, the Maple Leafs have proven to be one of the top teams in the East.

Ad

Currently, Chicago is sitting as a +220 underdog on DraftKings, while Toronto is a -270 favorite. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Toronto is a -245 favorite while Chicago is a +198 underdog.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will hit the road for a three-game stretch, facing off with the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday before then colliding with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. From there, the team will kick off the month of March with a road game against the Ducks, before returning home for a three-game stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles