Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Utah Hockey Club | Feb. 25, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column amid a three-game skid when they collide with the Utah Hockey Club. Going back to late-January, Chicago has won just two of its last 10 games, while dropping back-to-back games since the NHL's regular season resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Despite the fact that the team has struggled to stay over .500 for the year, the Utah Hockey Club is fresh off a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Heading into tonight's divisional showdown, Chicago is sitting at the bottom of the divisional standings with 41 points, while Utah (59 points) is sitting in fifth place, just one point ahead of the sixth-place Blues, and nine points behind the fourth-place Avalanche.

With the postseason in sight, Utah sits just four points behind the Canucks in the Western Conference's Wild Card race.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Connor Bedard - Ryan Donato Philipp Kurashev - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi Teuvo Teravainen - Nick Foligno - Ilya Mikheyev Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith

Defense

Alec Martinez - Seth Jones Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy Nolan Allan - TJ Brodie

Goalies

Petr Mrazek Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Craig Smith, Lukas Reichel, Alex Vlasic

Penalty Kill

Frank Nazar, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, Connor Muprhy Nick Foligno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club, bettors seem to be backing Utah en masse, with the team sitting as a heavy betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

At the time of publication, on both FanDuel and DraftKings, Utah is sitting as a -265 favorite ,while Chicago is a +215 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $265 bet on Utah as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs could win $215, in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will head to Vegas for a showdown with the Golden Knights on Thursday, before wrapping up the week with a road game against the Ducks.

The team will then return home for a three-game stretch in early March, which will include a rematch with Utah on March 7.

