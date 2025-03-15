Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against the Vancouver Canucks | March 15, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column when they face off against the Vancouver Canucks on the road. After kicking off March by winning three of their first four games, the Blackhawks have lost three games in a row, falling to the Predators, Avalanche and most recently, the San Jose Sharks.

On the flip side, Vancouver is fresh off a big win over the Flames.

While Vancouver is jockeying for position in the Western Conference wild-card race, Chicago sits at the bottom of the Central Division.

Although the team's hopes of making it into the postseason are nearly nonexistent, between the debut of first-round pick Artyom Levshunov and the fact that Chicago is positioned for another great draft pick, the team has plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into the final stretch of the season.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Colton Dach- Connor Bedard - Jason Dickinson Teuvo Teravainen - Ryan Donato - Ilya Mikheyev Landon Slaggert - Frank Nazar - Nick Foligno Lukas Reichel - Joe Veleno - Tyler Bertuzzi

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Wyatt Kaiser Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy Alec Martinez - Artyom Levshunov

Goalies

Arvid Soderblom Spencer Knight

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov Ilya Mikheyev, Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, Alex Vlasic, Lukas Reichel

Penalty Kill

Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, Louis Crevier

Looking at previous meetings between the Blackhawks and the Canucks this season, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Canucks will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

In October, the two sides collided in Chicago, with Vancouver picking up a big 6-3 win that dropped Chicago to 2-4-1 on the season. Less than a month later, Vancouver extended its regular season record over Chicago to 2-0 as the team picked up a big 4-1 win at home.

Considering Chicago's well outside of postseason contention, this will be the final time these two sides face off until the 2025-26 season.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will head home to host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday before hosting the LA Kings on Thursday.

The team will then hit the road to face off with the Blues in a divisional matchup on March 22, kicking off a back-to-back that will then see the team host the Flyers at home the following night.

