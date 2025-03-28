Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | March 28, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to build some momentum toward a strong end to the year when they face off with the Vegas Golden Knights. In their most recent outing, Chicago dropped a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at home, returning it to the loss column following a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Ad

Vegas has been on a tear as of late, winning four straight games. In the most recent outing, the team was able to pick up a convincing 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, while making it 20 goals scored in the last four games.

Currently, the team is sitting atop the Pacific Division, with a five-point lead over the second-place LA Kings. Chicago, on the other hand, is sitting at the bottom of the Central Division, with no hope of a Wild Card playoff berth.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Ryan Donato - Frank Nazar - Connor Bedard Teuvo Tervainen - Nick Foligno - Ilya Mikheyev Philipp Kurashev - Joe Veleno - Tyler Bertuzzi Landon Slaggert - Lukas Reichel - Pat Maroon

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

Goalies

Spencer Knight Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Ilya Mikheyev, Lukas Reichel, Alex Vlasic

Ad

Penalty Kill

Joe Veleno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Frank Nazar, Nick Foligno, Louis Crevier, Wyatt Kaiser

Looking at the two previous meetings between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights this season, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Tonight's game between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

Ad

Back in mid-January, the two sides faced off in Chicago, with the Blackhawks able to snap a four-game skid with a 5-3 win thanks to a 91.4% save percentage from Petr Mrazek, who has since been traded, and Tyler Bertuzzi, who flirted with a hat trick.

Then, in late February, the two teams ran things back in Vegas, with the Golden Knights able to pick up a 7-5 win in a high-scoring affair.

Ad

With the regular-season series tied at 1-1, both teams will be looking to close things out in a big way.

Following tonight's game, Chicago will be back in action again on Sunday, when it hosts the Utah Hockey Club. The team will then close out its current home stretch with a game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, before hitting the road for a game with the Capitals on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama