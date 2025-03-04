Blown lead, team gassed and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in SO to San Jose Sharks 

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped a tough 3-2 game in the shootout against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fabian Zetterlund got the winning goal in the shootout after the Sharks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime. The Sharks survived a 4-on-3 Toronto power play in overtime to force the shootout.

John Tavares and Matthew Knies each had a power play goal for the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Jack Thompson and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Sharks.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the San Jose Sharks in the shootout on Monday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in SO to San Jose Sharks

#3. Missed power play opportunity in overtime

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a power play to start overtime as Luke Kunin got called for hooking in the dying seconds of the third period.

The Leafs put out their top power play unit for the 4-on-3 power play, but could not manage to get a goal. While Toronto controlled the entire sequence, they were unable to find the back of the net.

Kudos to the Sharks for taking away Auston Matthews’ one-timer, forcing the Leafs to pass the puck and shoot from various angles. But the Sharks did a good job of taking shooting lanes away, leaving the Leafs with few opportunities to generate scoring chances.

#2. Team gassed

Toronto played their third game in four nights. The night before, the Leafs played another overtime game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning a high-scoring contest 6-5. Two days before, the Leafs had played a strong game against the New York Rangers, winning that contest 3-2.

On Monday night, however, the Leafs seemed to run out of gas in the third period. While they found an extra gear in overtime, the Leafs were unable to rebound after blowing a two-goal lead.

#1. Blown lead

The Leafs blew a third-period lead for the first time this season. The Leafs had been perfect entering Monday night’s action, protecting over 25 third-period leads this season. However, Tyler Toffoli got the equalizer for the Sharks in the third, sending the game into overtime.

It’s worth pointing out that Monday night’s contest was the first time this season the Leafs decided a game via the shootout. William Nylander was the only Leafs’ player who scored in the shootout, as Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and John Tavares all missed.

The Leafs will have little time to rebound following the loss against the Sharks, and they start a road trip on Wednesday night, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

