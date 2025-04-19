Blues lineup tonight: St. Louis’ projected lineup for Game 1 against Winnipeg Jets | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 19, 2025

Tonight, the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets will meet for Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series. Thanks to a strong finish in the regular season, which saw the Blues rise up not only the Central Division's standings, but also the Western Conference's standings, the team was able to clinch a playoff berth.
Now, the Blues will collide with the best team in the NHL this season (by record) in the Winnipeg Jets.
St. Louis wrapped up the regular season with a 7-2-1 record over its final 10 games, closing out the season with a dominant 6-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club after losing three straight.
After back-to-back years without a Stanley Cup Playoff appearance, the team is entering into the postseason eager to make it back to the Stanley Cup Finals and secure its second championship in franchise history.
St. Louis Blues projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
- Jimmy Snuggerud - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
- Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
- Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker
Defense
- Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
- Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
- Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy
Goalies
- Jordan Binnington
- Joel Hofer
Powerplay
- Jimmy Snuggerud, Pavel Buchnevich, Zack Bolduc, Robert Thomas, Cam Fowler
- Jake Neighbours, Oskar Sundqvist, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk
Penalty Kill
- Radek Faksa, Alexey Toropchenko, Cam Fowler, Colton Parayko
- Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Philip Broberg, Ryan Suter
Looking at the odds to win the Stanley Cup Finals ahead of Game 1 in the St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets series
Heading into Game 1 of the Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues series, it's no secret that the Jets are favored to win both tonight's game, as well as the series given how well they have performed throughout the regular season.
Despite that, neither of these two teams is sitting as a top-five contender to win the Stanley Cup Finals this year.
Currently, FanDuel has Carolina as the favorites to go all the way with +650 odds, followed closely behind by the Colorado Avalanche with +700 odds. Just behind both teams are the Florida Panthers, who enter the postseason as reigning Stanley Cup champs, with +750 odds.
We then see a bit of a drop off for fourth place, where FanDuel has the Vegas Golden Knights with +900 odds, and the Edmonton Oilers with +950 odds.
Winnipeg is currently sitting in sixth with +1000 odds, while St. Louis ranks second-to-last in live betting odds with +4500 odds, ahead of only the Montreal Canadiens.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama