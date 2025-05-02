  • home icon
Blues lineup tonight: St. Louis’ projected lineup for Game 6 against the Winnipeg Jets | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 2, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 02, 2025 14:53 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Looking at the St. Louis Blues' projected lines for tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets (image credit: IMAGN)

On Friday, the St. Louis Blues will look to stave off elimination when they host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Blues have defended home ice, picking up big wins in games three (April 24) and four (Sunday) to send the series back to Winnipeg tied 2-2. With a chance to tie things up at 3-3 and force a Game 7 on the road, the stakes couldn't be higher for St. Louis.

This season, the team is 24-14-3 at home, while Winnipeg is 26-15-0 on the road.

St. Louis Blues projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
  2. Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
  3. Alexandre Texier - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
  4. Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

  1. Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
  2. Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
  3. Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalies

  1. Jordan Binnington
  2. Joel Hofer

Powerplay

  1. Jimmy Snuggerud, Pavel Buchnevich, Zack Bolduc, Robert Thomas, Cam Fowler
  2. Oskar Sundqvist, Bradyen Schenn, Jake Neighbours, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk
Penalty kill

  1. Radek Faksa, Alexey Toropchenko, Philip Broberg, Colton Parayko
  2. Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Tyler Tucker, Justin Faulk

Odds for Blues-Jets Game 6

Heading into Friday's crucial game between the Blues and the Jets, bettors are divided on how things will go down.

On FanDuel and DraftKings, St. Louis has -118 odds while Winnipeg has -102. On ESPN Bet, the Blues have -120 odds and the Jets have even odds.

It would take a $120 bet on St. Louis to win $100 on ESPN Bet, while any bet on Winnipeg would double.

Meanwhile, a $118 bet on the Blues would win $100 on FanDuel and DraftKings, and a $102 wager on the Jets would win $100.

If St. Louis can pick up a big win on Friday, Game 7 will be played on Sunday in Winnipeg at 7 p.m. ET.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
