Blues lineup tonight: St. Louis’ projected lineup for Game 6 against the Winnipeg Jets | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 2, 2025

On Friday, the St. Louis Blues will look to stave off elimination when they host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Blues have defended home ice, picking up big wins in games three (April 24) and four (Sunday) to send the series back to Winnipeg tied 2-2. With a chance to tie things up at 3-3 and force a Game 7 on the road, the stakes couldn't be higher for St. Louis.

This season, the team is 24-14-3 at home, while Winnipeg is 26-15-0 on the road.

St. Louis Blues projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou Alexandre Texier - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalies

Jordan Binnington Joel Hofer

Powerplay

Jimmy Snuggerud, Pavel Buchnevich, Zack Bolduc, Robert Thomas, Cam Fowler Oskar Sundqvist, Bradyen Schenn, Jake Neighbours, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk

Penalty kill

Radek Faksa, Alexey Toropchenko, Philip Broberg, Colton Parayko Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Tyler Tucker, Justin Faulk

Odds for Blues-Jets Game 6

Heading into Friday's crucial game between the Blues and the Jets, bettors are divided on how things will go down.

On FanDuel and DraftKings, St. Louis has -118 odds while Winnipeg has -102. On ESPN Bet, the Blues have -120 odds and the Jets have even odds.

It would take a $120 bet on St. Louis to win $100 on ESPN Bet, while any bet on Winnipeg would double.

Meanwhile, a $118 bet on the Blues would win $100 on FanDuel and DraftKings, and a $102 wager on the Jets would win $100.

If St. Louis can pick up a big win on Friday, Game 7 will be played on Sunday in Winnipeg at 7 p.m. ET.

