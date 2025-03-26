Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 26, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Boston (30-33-9) is coming off a 7–2 loss to Los Angeles. Anaheim (30-32-8) is coming off a 5–2 loss to Carolina.

Bruins vs Ducks: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 19-20-2-3 all-time against Anaheim

The Bruins are 11-21-3 on the road

The Ducks are averaging 2.64 goals per game

Boston is averaging 2.63 goals per game

Anaheim is 16-16-2 at home

The Bruins are allowing 3.26 goals per game

The Ducks are allowing 3.13 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks: Preview

Boston is on a six-game losing streak and hasn't been playing well. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 84 points, Pavel Zacha, 43 points, Morgan Geekie, 39 points, and Elias Lindholm, 37 points.

The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who's 20-25-6 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. In his career against Anaheim, he's 1-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Anaheim, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Carolina and is 1-2-1 in its last four. The Ducks are set to start Lukas Dostal who's 20-19-6 with a 2.99 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .900 SV%.

The Ducks are led by Troy Terry, who has 51 points, Mason McTavish, 43 points, Frank Vatrano, 41 points, and Ryan Strome, 39 points.

Bruins vs Ducks: Odds & prediction

Boston is a +105 underdog while Anaheim is a -125 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins have been playing horribly, and that should continue against Anaheim. The Ducks have been playing well at home, while Boston's offense has struggled.

Dostal will be able to limit the Bruins' offense, while Anaheim will edge out a low-scoring game here.

Prediction: Ducks 3, Bruins 1.

Bruins vs Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Anaheim ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Trevor Zegras 2+ shots on goal (-145)

