Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 28, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Boston (25-20-6) is coming off a 3-1 win over Colorado on Saturday, while Buffalo (18-26-5) is coming off a 3-2 loss to Edmonton.
Bruins vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key stats
- Boston is 159-115-29-13 all-time against Buffalo
- The Bruins are 9-13-3 on the road
- The Sabres are 9-12-3 at home
- Boston is averaging 2.72 goals per game
- Buffalo is allowing 3.43 goals per game
- The Bruins are allowing 3.09 goals per game
- The Sabres are averaging 3 goals per game
Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview
Boston is coming off a 3-1 win over Colorado and is on a two-game winning streak as the Bruins are battling for a playoff spot. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 59 points, Brad Marchand with 38 points, Pavel Zacha with 29 points, and Morgan Geekie, who has 26 points.
The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman, who's 16-16-4 with a 2.95 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 7-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and a .940 SV%.
Buffalo, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and is coming off a 3-2 loss to Edmonton. The Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who's 15-15-4 with a 2.99 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 2-4-1 with a 4.24 GAA and a .888 SV%.
The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson, who has 40 points, Jason Zucker with 36 points, JJ Peterak with 35 points, Alex Tuch with 35 points, and Rasmus Dahlin, who has 34 points.
Bruins vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction
Boston is -110 while Buffalo is also -110 with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.
The Bruins are battling for a playoff spot and have been playing well as of late. Boston has been playing well, in large part due to the play of Swayman.
Swayman is one of the best goalies in the NHL and he should be able to limit this Sabres offense which has struggled at times as Boston will get a road win here.
Prediction: Bruins 3, Sabres 2.
Bruins vs Sabres: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Boston ML (-110)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)
Tip 3: Rasmus Dahlin 3+ shots on goal (+105)
