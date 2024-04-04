Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 4th 2024

The 47-21-7 Carolina Hurricanes are third in the Eastern Conference and play host to the 44-17-15, second ranked Boston Bruins at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ESPN+, NESN and BSSO.

Carolina won 3-0 against the Montreal Canadiens in its last road game on Saturday, while Boston won 3-1 on the road over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Bruins score an average of 3.26 goals per game and allow 2.70. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.0%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer this season, with 46 goals and 58 assists, totaling 104 points. Brad Marchand has 27 goals and 37 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 24 goals and 32 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 34 assists, while Pavel Zacha has 19 goals and 34 assists.

Jeremy Swayman is 24-8-7 in goal, with a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes average 3.37 goals per game, conceding 2.59 goals and capitalizing on 26.7% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 33 goals and 52 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 29 goals and 33 assists. Jake Guentzel has 24 goals and 44 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 20-11-4 record, a 2.38 goals against average and an save percentage of .910.

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 211 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins boast an overall record of 112-76-16-7 against the Hurricanes.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.2% win rate, while the Hurricanes stand at 52.4%.

On penalty kills, the Hurricanes has a 85.8% success rate, while the Bruins have an 82.4% success rate.

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Odds and Prediction

Carolina has won 44 of its 68 games as the odds favorite and 29 of its 42 games with odds shorter than -153, giving it a 60.5% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have been listed as underdogs in 10 games and defeated their opponents five times. Boston has yet to play a game this season with odds of +129 or higher, giving it a 43.7% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4–3 Bruins

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Bruins to beat the spread: Yes

