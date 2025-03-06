  • home icon
Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 6, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 06, 2025 16:16 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 6, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston (28-27-6) is coming off a 6–3 loss to Nashville. Carolina (36-22-4) is coming off a 2–1 win over Detroit.

Bruins vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Boston is 113-78-16-7 all-time against Carolina
  • The Bruins are 10-16-3 on the road
  • Carolina is 23-7-1 at home
  • Boston is averaging 2.69 goals per game
  • The Hurricanes are averaging 3.17 goals per game
  • The Bruins are allowing 3.17 goals per game
  • Carolina is allowing 2.72 goals per game
Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Boston is on a two-game losing streak and likely won't make the playoffs. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 77 points, Brad Marchand, 47 points, but is injured, Pavel Zacha, 38 points, and Morgan Geekie, 33 points.

The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who's 18-21-6 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. In his career against Carolina, he's 3-3 with a 3.33 GAA and a .888 SV%.

Carolina, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and is expected to start Pytor Kochetkov who's 22-11-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 2-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .924 SV%.

The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho, who has 59 points, Seth Jarvis, 46 points, Andrei Svechnikov, 43 points, and Shayne Gostisbehere, 34 points.

Bruins vs Hurricanes: Odds & prediction

Boston is a +250 underdog while Carolina is a -310 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins have been struggling as Boston can't get much offense outside of Pastrnak, and those woes will continue against Carolina. Boston will struggle to score against Kochetkov who has been solid while Carolina is also dominant at home.

The Hurricanes will be able to get out to an early lead and get a big win here as the Bruins fall further back from a playoff spot.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Bruins 2.

Bruins vs Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (118)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Mikko Rantanen 3+ shots on goal (-130)

