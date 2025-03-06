Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 6, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Boston (28-27-6) is coming off a 6–3 loss to Nashville. Carolina (36-22-4) is coming off a 2–1 win over Detroit.

Bruins vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 113-78-16-7 all-time against Carolina

The Bruins are 10-16-3 on the road

Carolina is 23-7-1 at home

Boston is averaging 2.69 goals per game

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.17 goals per game

The Bruins are allowing 3.17 goals per game

Carolina is allowing 2.72 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Boston is on a two-game losing streak and likely won't make the playoffs. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 77 points, Brad Marchand, 47 points, but is injured, Pavel Zacha, 38 points, and Morgan Geekie, 33 points.

The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who's 18-21-6 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. In his career against Carolina, he's 3-3 with a 3.33 GAA and a .888 SV%.

Ad

Carolina, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and is expected to start Pytor Kochetkov who's 22-11-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 2-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .924 SV%.

The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho, who has 59 points, Seth Jarvis, 46 points, Andrei Svechnikov, 43 points, and Shayne Gostisbehere, 34 points.

Bruins vs Hurricanes: Odds & prediction

Boston is a +250 underdog while Carolina is a -310 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Bruins have been struggling as Boston can't get much offense outside of Pastrnak, and those woes will continue against Carolina. Boston will struggle to score against Kochetkov who has been solid while Carolina is also dominant at home.

The Hurricanes will be able to get out to an early lead and get a big win here as the Bruins fall further back from a playoff spot.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Bruins 2.

Bruins vs Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (118)

Ad

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Mikko Rantanen 3+ shots on goal (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama