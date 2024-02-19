Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Boston Bruins (32-12-11, second in the Eastern conference), will take on the Dallas Stars (34-14-7, first in the Western conference) at TD Garden on Monday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN360, SN1, SNE, SNW, BSSW, and NESN.

Boston is looking to bounce back from a 5-4 OT loss at home against the LA Kings on Feb. 17. Dallas, on the other hand, aims to recover from a 4-3 OT defeat at home against Edmonton Oilers in their most recent outing on Feb 17.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are averaging 3.3 goals per game throughout the season, with their defense giving up an average of 2.6 goals per game.

David Pastrnak is a key offensive force with 34 goals and 45 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 25 goals and 25 assists. Pavel Zacha has provided 22 assists.

Jeremy Swayman, in goal, has recorded a season record of 16-6-7, maintaining a 2.38 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have netted 206 goals at an average of 3.8 per game and conceded 166 goals at a rate of 3.0 per game.

Jason Robertson leads the offensive charge for Dallas, boasting 18 goals and 37 assists. Tyler Seguin has notched up 20 goals and 25 assists, while Matt Duchene has contributed 22 goals and 33 assists.

Moreover, Jake Oettinger holds a 20-9-3 record in goal, allowing 92 goals and making 961 saves with 2.93 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 149 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 87-37-23-2 (66.1%) against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.6% win rate, while the Bruins have 49.5%.

The Stars boast an 81.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Bruins are 81.2%.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has dominated as the favorite, winning 32 out of 55 games. With odds shorter than -128 in 44 games, the Bruins secured 26 wins, reflecting a 59.1% likelihood of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Stars have been labeled as underdogs in four games this season, securing one upset win, equivalent to a 25.0% success rate. Notably, Dallas has faced odds of +107 or longer on two occasions this season(1-1), with the moneyline presenting a 48.3% chance of victory for the Stars.

Prediction: Bruins 5-3 Stars

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Matt Duchene to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Stars to beat the spread: Yes

