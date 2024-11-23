Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 23, 2024

The Boston Bruins hit the road to face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Boston (9-9-3) enters the matchup after a 1-0 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. Detroit (8-9-2) won 2-1 against the New York Islanders that same night.

Bruins vs Red Wings: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 258-260-95-5 all-time against Detroit

The Bruins are averaging 2.33 goals per game

The Red Wings are 4-4-1 at home

Boston is allowing 3.28 goals per game

Detroit is averaging 2.52 goals per game

The Bruins are 3-5-1 on the road

The Red Wings are allowing 3.2 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Preview

Boston is coming off a big win over Utah in Joe Sacco's first game as interim coach after Jim Montgomery was fired. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 18 points. Brad Marchand has 14 points and Elias Lindholm has 10 points.

The Bruins will likely start Jeremy Swayman, who's 5-7-2 with a 3.47 GAA and a .884 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 5-3 with a 2.41 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Detroit, meanwhile, is expected to start Cam Talbot, who's 5-3-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 SV%.

The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond (18 points), Alex DeBrincat (17 points), Dylan Larkin (16 points) and Patrick Kane (10 points).

Bruins vs Red Wings: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a -135 favorite, while Detroit is a +114 underdog. The over/under is set at six goals.

The Bruins played sound defensively in Sacco's first game as the coach. Boston should play much better against this struggling Red Wings team.

Swayman was solid in the Bruins' last start, and he should be able to limit Detroit's offense.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Red Wings 2

Bruins vs Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML -135

Tip 2: Under 6 -122

