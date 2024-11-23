Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 23, 2024

The Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 07:00 PM EST.

The Bruins (9-9-3) ended their poor run of form with a hard fought 1-0 victory at home over the Utah Hockey Club while the Red Wings (8-9-2) also won their latest outing after three disappointing defeats as they beat the New York Islanders 2-1.

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings game info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue : Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit TV Broadcast : FDSNDETX, NESN

: FDSNDETX, NESN Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Boston Bruins game preview

The Utah Hockey Club put forward a fantastic game but the Bruins and the goal from Bruins' Elias Lindholm sunk their hopes of heading back home with some points.

Boston Bruins injuries

Hampus Lindholm and Alec Regula are both sidelined for the Bruins for their upcoming game due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Detroit Red Wings game preview

The Red Wings were in a bit of a pickle over the last few games as they found themselves in the face of four straight defeats but they managed to turn things around swiftly against the Islanders. The Red Wings are set to play three consecutive home games following this.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Tim Gettinger is the only player currently injured for the Red Wings as the winger is out indefinitely.

Bruins and Red Wings key players

David Pastrnak leads the charts for the Bruins with eight goals and 10 assists but it was Elias Lindholm's masterclass that got the Bruins over the line in their latest win. Lindholm will hope to carry that form forward and increase his goal tally further.

Red Wings' Lucas Raymond (18 points) and Alex DeBrincat (17 points) have both been key players for Detroit.

