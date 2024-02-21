Boston Bruins vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 21, 2024

The 33-18-1 Edmonton Oilers host the 33-12-11 Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT, MAX, SN1, SNE, SNP, SNW and TVAS.

Edmonton is coming off a strong 6-3 victory on the road against the Coyotes on Monday, while Boston secured a thrilling 4-3 (2-1) shootout win at home against the Dallas Stars on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are averaging 3.32 goals per game this season, with their defense giving up an average of 2.64 goals per game.

David Pastrnak has been a key offensive force with 35 goals and 45 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 25 goals and 26 assists. Charlie Coyle has provided 27 assists. Linus Ullmark, in goal, has a 16-6-4 record, maintaining a 2.72 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers boast an impressive offensive average of 3.56 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.88 goals on average.

Leading the offensive charge is Leon Draisaitl with 27 goals and 41 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 21 goals and an outstanding 62 assists. Evander Kane has also played a pivotal role, contributing 21 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 25-12-1, with a 2.57 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 92 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 51-33-6-2 against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.2% win rate, while the Bruins have 49.5%.

The Oilers boast a 79.4% success rate on penalty kills, while the Bruins are at 81.4%.

Boston Bruins vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has been the favored team in 44 games, securing victory 29 times. With odds shorter than -261 in eight games, the Oilers have won seven times, indicating a 72.3% likelihood of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes, labeled as underdogs in 43 matchups, have caused upsets in 14 instances. Despite experiencing odds of +212 or longer once this season and losing, the Coyotes have a 32.1% chance of winning.

Prediction: Oilers 5-3 Bruins

Boston Bruins vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brad Marchand to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Bruins to beat the spread: Yes

