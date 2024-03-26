Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024

On Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET, the 46-20-5 Florida Panthers will take on the 41-16-15 Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena. The game will be shown on ESPN+, SN, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL.

Florida secured a 4-1 road win against the Philadelphia Flyers in its last outing on Sunday, March 24. Meanwhile, Boston faced a 3-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 23.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview

The Bruins score an average of 3.31 goals per game and allow 2.74. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.6%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer this season, with 44 goals and 55 assists, totaling 99 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 27 goals and 35 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 23 goals and 32 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 33 assists, and Pavel Zacha has provided 17 goals and 30 assists.

Linus Ullmark holds a record of 19-8-7 between the pipes, with a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

On the other hand, Florida is averaging 3.23 goals per game and allowing 2.41 per outing, placing them first overall. Their power-play success rate is 26.2%.

Sam Reinhart has contributed 50 goals and 33 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe closely behind with 32 goals and 37 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 23 goals and an impressive 55 assists.

Gustav Forsling has provided 25 assists and Aleksander Barkov 48 assists, while in goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 32-15-3 record with a 2.38 GAA and a save percentage of .916 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 112 times.

The Bruins are 62-37-6-7 against the Panthers.

Regarding faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Panthers are at 51.4%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins have an 81.9% success rate, while the Panthers are at 81.9%.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers: Odds and predictions

Florida has won 40 of 56 games as the betting favorite and 31 of 45 games with odds less than -130 this season, giving them a 56.5% chance of winning here.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have been listed as underdogs in only 8 games this season and have defeated their opponents on four of those occasions. However, Boston has gone 3-1 when the odds are +110 or higher, giving them a 47.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Panthers 4 - 2 Bruins.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Matthew Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Bruins to beat the spread: No.

