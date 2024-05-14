  • home icon
  • Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 14, 2024

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 14, 2024 13:09 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers in game four of the round two of playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida. The Panthers currently leading the series 3-1 will want to put this round to bed and proceed to the next round while the Bruins wouldn't want to go down that easily.

The Boston Bruins have had a blockbuster of a round one which saw them go to game seven and win against the Toronto Maple Leafs and clinch the series four-three.

The Bruins would be hoping to improve on their defensive woes in order to stand a chance of making it to game six.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
  • Game Time: 7 PM ET
  • Location: Sunrise, Florida
  • Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
  • TV Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Bruins
The Bruins have played a good campaign so far, finishing second in the Atlantic Division and making it past the Maple Leafs in round one. Their opponents although, finished above them by a margin of only one point. The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in the first four games of round two, they will be looking to improve upon that if they want to survive in the competition.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will have Brad Marchand, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic sidelined due to injury.

Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak have been the star players for the Bruins in the knockout stages with the pair contributing to 17 points in both rounds so far.

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Bruins
The Panthers have been in red-hot form since the beginning of the season, finishing at the top of the Atlantic Division and winning round one against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a four-one series margin. As they look to defeat the Bruins, they would hope to stick to the basics and not change what's not broken.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have contributed 13 points respectively in the playoffs and will look to add to their tallies as they head toward game five.

